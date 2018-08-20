Council member plans to table decision on expanding Troutville

TROUTVILLE, Va.- - There are only about 500 people living in Troutville. There have been talks off and on about expanding the small town but one council member plans to halt that decision.

The town council was supposed to decide how to move forward with that idea at a meeting Monday night. But town Council Member Skeets Ulrich said he wants to table any discussion related to the topic in order for the town council to study the issue.

The town held several boundary expansion meetings with residents about the idea this year. Ulrich said expanding means Troutville could increase eight to 10 times bigger than it is now. He also believes it could help improve the current water system.

"A lot of the residents are already on wells. They don't see any benefit from it. This was talked about at the meeting, too. There was a lot of misinformation. They thought we would try to force them to hook up to the water system, which we're not and we can't do that," Ulrich said.

"They were concerned about taxes, that we were going to try to put another tax on them. We have no taxes in the town. We don't offer any trash collection, police coverage, we don't have anything we can tax people for."

He said it could be six months to a year before they decide on any plans.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.