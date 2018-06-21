Countdown to completion continues in "Home for Good" project

ROANOKE, Va. - 10 News, Habitat for Humanity of the Roanoke Valley and community sponsors are only one month away from dedicating the home being built during the "Home for Good" project.

Wednesday, Brian Clark, Habitat for Humanity's construction director, gave 10 News a tour of the home and a construction update.

"When you walk in now, it is actually starting to look like the final house," Clark said. "At this point, our exterior siding is complete, our interior drywall and plaster is done and we're kind of at that point past all of our rough-in, so all of our electrical and plumbing are in, and we're looking to start making it really look pretty."

Crews spent the day working both inside and outside of the house, including a family that will move into their own Habitat home later this year.

Clark said there's still plenty of work to be done but construction is on schedule to wrap up next month.

"It's all of our volunteer crews that have come out and our sponsors and our contractors that have helped keep us on pace in spite of all the weather chaos to start out," Clark said.

