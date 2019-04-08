Country group Old Dominion makes Roanoke Valley proud with big win

ROANOKE, Va. - A country music group with ties to Southwest Virginia just won a major award.

Old Dominion is taking home the 2019 Vocal Group of the Year award from the American Country Music Association. Some of their popular songs include "Break Up With Him," "Snapback" and "Written in the Sand."

The group was surprised by the news on the red carpet because their category wasn't televised this year.

Two members, singer and guitarist Matt Ramsey and drummer Whit Sellers, are from Botetourt County and have opened for country legends such as Kenny Chesney.

10 News interviewed Ramsey and Sellers when they performed in Roanoke in November. They described the homecoming as a special moment that ranked right up there with winning music awards.

Lindsey Ward had the chance to sit down with Matthew Ramsey and Whit Sellers

Ramsey told us, "We went to shows in this building [the Berglund Center], and we dreamt in that moment of being on that stage, so now here we are."

When asked what he would say to fans, Ramsey had this to add.

"The fact that people listen to our music, buy our music, tell other people about it is the only reason that we're here, so just endless 'thank yous.'"

