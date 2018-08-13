Country singer Jake Owen coming to Salem

SALEM, Va. - Nashville recording artist Jake Owen is coming to Salem for the first time.

Owen is set to perform at the Salem Civic Center on Thursday, October 11 as part of his "Life's Whatcha Make It Tour 2018." Tyler Farr and Morgan Wallen will also perform as special guests.

Owen has seven No. 1 songs, including "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)."

Tickets range in price from $25 to $59.75. They go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. You can skip the fee and buy them at the box office during business hours, or go to ticketmaster.com.

