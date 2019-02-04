Country star Alan Jackson is coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Country superstar Alan Jackson is coming to Roanoke.

Jackson will perform at the Berglund Center on Saturday, May 11. The show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Jackson is a Country Music Hall of Famer and has been on the scene since 1989. Some of his best-known songs include "Here in the Real World," "Chattahoochee,” and "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere."

William Michael Morgan will be Jackson's special guest. He's a newcomer, but you may know him from his hit, "I Met a Girl."

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. You can buy them online, or at the box office if you'd prefer to avoid the convenience fees.

Tickets range from $39.99 to $129.99. The Berglund Center also charges $5 per car for parking, but there is often a free shuttle from the Elmwood parking garage.

