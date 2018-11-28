Backyards can now become barnyards in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Botetourt County will now allow residents to keep home agriculture in their backyards. This includes honeybees, chickens and also rabbits on a limited scale.

The Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on the amendment after two years. Residents say they're happy with the outcome.

Bees must be set back 10 feet from property lines with a minimum lot size of 12,000 square feet. Poultry must be set back 5 feet with a minimum lot size of 15,000 square feet. Roosters, capons, ducks, guinea fowl, geese, peacocks and turkeys are prohibited.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.