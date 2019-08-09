Craft beer festival for charity

ROANOKE, Va. - If you love craft beer and giving to charity, you can grab a pint in downtown Roanoke this weekend during the 22nd Annual Microfestivus. The annual beer festival kicks off Saturday.

There are going to be 70 breweries and around 200 beers. Tickets get you unlimited tastings.

You can also play games such as jousting and giant Jenga and sing karaoke.

All the money raised goes to Center in the Square to support arts, culture and education in downtown Roanoke.

"We really encourage people to come out because it is a fun event and you're drinking for charity," said Jenna Cole, the Microfestivus chair. "What more do you need?"

The festival is free to attend, but you have to buy tickets for beer tastings.

The festival runs from noon to 6 p.m.

Tickets are available online or at the gate.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.