Craig County man killed after Jeep SUV flips several times

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating a wreck that killed a Craig County man.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18.

State police say a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Dicks Creek Road near Mudlick Road in Craig County. The driver ran off the road, overcorrected, and flipped several times. No other cars were involved in the crash.

The driver, 45-year-old New Castle resident Robert Estil Hale, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, according to state police.

State police are working to find out what caused Hale to run off the road.



