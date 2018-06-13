Crash causes lane closures on Franklin Road, power outage

ROANOKE, Va. - A wreck is causing a traffic issue and a power outage along Franklin Road in Roanoke.

According to Roanoke City Dispatch, the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday for a crash near the Gold & Silver Gentlemen's Club, Brambleton Imports, and the Piccadilly Square shopping area.

A power pole is split into two. Appalachian Power is reporting that around 130 customers have lost power in that area because of this incident. The company is estimating that power will be restored by 10:30 a.m.

The northbound lanes of Franklin Road are blocked from Beechwood Drive to Roberts Road.

At this time, there's no word of any injuries. 10 News has a crew on the way to learn more.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.