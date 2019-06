BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - State police are responding to a crash on I-81 North involving two tractor-trailers.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at mile marker 151, which is near the Troutville exit in Botetourt County.

The northbound left lane is blocked and is expected to be closed for an "extended amount of time," according to state police.

It's unknown if there are any injuries.

