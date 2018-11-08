Credit union doles out grants to 12 local schools

Some local teachers have extra spending money, thanks to grants.

We told you about the Blue Eagle Credit Union grants last month. They received double the applications they were expecting, so they doubled the number of grants they gave.

The credit union is giving more than $5,100 to a dozen local schools.

Burlington Elementary School in Roanoke County will use the money to make science lessons more engaging and relevant for 4th graders. They'll be able to do more hands-on investigations.

Fairview Elementary in Roanoke will buy books for Spanish learning students to read.

Jefferson Forest High School in Bedford County will use the grant money to teach students about nutrition and wellness.

