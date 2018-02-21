Crews battling Roanoke County forest fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Firefighters are working Wednesday afternoon to stop a forest fire in Roanoke County.

Crews arrived at the scene in the Masons Cove area near Forest Acre Trail and Forest Acre Court, off Bradshaw Road, at about 2:30 p.m.

No homes or other structures are threatened at this time, according to Jennifer Conley Sexton, with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters are working to dig a containment line around the burning area.

At this time, approximately 9 acres have burned and the fire is about 70 percent contained.

The area that is burning is heavily wooded and has steep terrain, which makes it difficult for crews to move fast.

The Virginia Department of Forestry is at the scene with a bulldozer to reinforce the containment line.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.