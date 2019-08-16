Crews battling rail car trash fire in Roanoke at Tinker Creek Transfer Station

ROANOKE, Va. - Crews are battling a fire that broke out in a train car carrying trash in Roanoke.

The fire broke out Friday afternoon inside the Tinker Creek Transfer Station in Roanoke on Hollins Road near 460.

Employees dragged the trash car outside and started working to extinguish the fire on their own until the fire department arrived.

The building is closed until further notice.

Authorities on the scene say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

