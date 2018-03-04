Crews continue to clean up after catastrophic windstorm

ROANOKE, Va. - Crews continue to clean up from a catastrophic wind storm.

Weaker winds have allowed crews from Appalachian Power to go up in the cherry pickers as they restore power around the community.

“What we’re doing now is the recovery effort. We’re still putting power on a little bit at a time,” line crew supervisor Herb Coles at Appalachian Power said.

But as people start to go back to their normal day-to-day routines, safety remains a concern.

Line mechanic Brian Smith at Appalachian Power wants to remind drivers to slow down when approaching construction zones.

“It’s very serious; you know, we have to look out for the work that we’re doing on the line as well as our own safety and the safety of our coworkers,” Smith said.

Coles expects most of the power to be fully restored throughout Roanoke County in the next day or so.

