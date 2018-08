SALEM, Va. - Fire crews in Salem stopped a house fire on Monday afternoon.

The small attic fire in the 600 block of Kessler Mill Road that started at about 4:25 p.m. was under control in about 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

The amount of damage caused to the home is still being determined.



