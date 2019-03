ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are working to determine the cause of a fire at the McDonald's on Franklin Road.

The E-911 Center received the call about the incident just after 7:30 Saturday night.

Firefighters said it appeared to be an electrical fire.

No one was injured.

The restaurant is closed for the night as investigators work to determine the exact cause.

