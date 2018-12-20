Four displaced after downtown Roanoke fire Wednesday night

ROANOKE, Va. - Four people are displaced after a fire at a downtown Roanoke apartment building, according to city fire officials.

Authorities say they responded to a call around 8:15 p.m. for a fire in the 800 block of 3rd street Wednesday night.

The fire started in a first-floor apartment, according to officials. The fire didn't spread to the other three apartments in the building, but they did suffer some smoke damage.

All of the residents inside of the building were able to make it out safely.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.