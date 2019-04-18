Authorities continue to investigate cause of TGI Fridays fire near Valley View Mall

ROANOKE, Va. - The TGI Fridays near the Valley View Mall in Roanoke may not be able to re-open for a day or two, according to Chief David Hoback.

Authorities say they received a call for the fire around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, and that no one was hurt during the incident.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is unknown. Valley View Boulevard north should re-open in the next hour or two.

