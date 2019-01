ROANOKE, Va. - Crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in Southwest Roanoke, according to city officials.

Authorities received the call at 5:11 p.m. from a neighbor for a fire in the 900 block of Ferdinand Avenue.

Authorities did not know if anyone was inside the home or what the cause of the fire was.

Officials say the fire is under control and that the incident is under investigation.

