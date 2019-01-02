1 displaced after Salem home catches fire

SALEM, Va. - One person is displaced after a house fire in Salem that started on Tuesday night.

The home on Horner Lane is off of Wildwood Road, close to the Salem Omelet Shoppe. Crews arrived around 9:10 p.m., within six minutes of the 911 call. They were able to put out the fire within 20 minutes.

No one was home at the time and there were no injuries, according to the fire department.

Officials said the cause is unknown and there's no estimate of how much damage there was. The house has fire and smoke damage, but the fire itself was contained to one room.

The resident is staying with family.

