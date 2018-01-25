Crews respond to fire at Pebble Creek Apartments in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Crews responded to an early morning fire at Pebble Creek Apartments in Roanoke County on Thursday.

The fire started just after 5 a.m. on the first-floor deck of one of the buildings in the complex, which is in the Tanglewood area.

Residents knocked on one another's doors and told people to evacuate. Everyone was able to get out safely and no one will be displaced. Some residents attempted to extinguish the fire before firefighters came.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from a ground-floor apartment.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes. It was confined to an outdoor porch, but there is smoke damage to the apartment above the fire.

Some residents reported that the fire alarms did not sound. The building does not have automatic fire alarms because that was not a code requirement when it was built, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. There are battery-operated smoke alarms, and they may not have sounded because not enough smoke made it into the apartment to set them off.

The damage is estimated at $6,000.

