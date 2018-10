ROANOKE, Va. - Crews are responding to a fire in the Wasena neighborhood of Roanoke.

The fire started at a warehouse near the Wasena Tap Room and the River House apartments.

The warehouse is for J.H. Pence Co., which sells school equipment and supplies, such as lockers and chalkboards.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.