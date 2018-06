ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke County emergency crews responded to a reported gas leak at an apartment complex on Thursday night

Crews were at the Bent Creek Apartments in the Hollins area of the county.

Gas was turned off at the building in question. For now, the residents will not have hot water.

Crews left the apartment complex at 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.