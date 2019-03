ROANOKE, Va. - Crews responded to a house fire in Roanoke on Thursday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The fire happened in the 700 block of McDowell Ave and crews received the call around 2:41 p.m.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Fire in the 700 block of McDowell Ave. call received around 2:41pm. No injuries reported and cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/ALJc4ecSmL — Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) March 28, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.