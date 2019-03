SALEM, Va. - Officials responded to a small fire on the third floor of LewisGale Medical Center Monday night, according to city spokesman Mike Stevens.

Authorities say the fire was in the wall of a room on the third floor, and that it is out and contained.

Officials evacuated a small area of the third floor where the fire was located, and are working on clearing smoke out of the area.

No injuries were reported.

