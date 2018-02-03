Crews respond to brush fire on Poor Mountain

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Over a dozen firefighters are battling a brush fire on Poor Mountain.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m from the Glenvar area.

It took multiple stations about two hours to contain the fire that took up 2 to 3 acres, according to the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department's Facebook page.

They say the Virginia Department of Forestry is helping as well.

