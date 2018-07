ROANOKE, Va. - The scene is now clear.

Both police and rescue personnel are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke.

The call for the crash came in about 6:19 p.m., according to dispatch.

It appears that four cars are involved.

No word on if anyone was injured.

