ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County fire crews are working to stop a brush fire.

The fire is on the side of a hill off Terry Walters Drive, about a mile away from the Tanglewood Mall.

It's possible that a train that just went by sparked something which started the fire, according to employees at a nearby business.

Stay with 10 News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.