Crews working to rescue Appalachian Trail hiker

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Crews are working to rescue an injured Appalachian Trail hiker, according to the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department.

At about 5:40 p.m., rescue personnel were alerted that a person in the Lambert's Meadow area had fallen, resulting in a wrist injury along with a possible concussion and vomiting.

Multiple crews are on location working to remove the patient.

An off-road stokes basket, two side-by-side style RTVs, and 11 personnel are on the trail at the moment with additional resources in queue at the command post, according to a Facebook post by the department.

