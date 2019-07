BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - Crews are working to rescue people trapped in a car in Botetourt County as storms roll through the region.

The car, located at 2210 Mount Pleasant Church Road, is surrounded by water and there are downed powerlines near the car.

The people in the car are not hurt.

Crews are working to de-energize the power lines before rescuing them.

Nearby, a woman was rescued from her home as a precautionary measure.

