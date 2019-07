ROANOKE, Va. - Crews have extinguished a fire at a vacant home in Roanoke Tuesday.

Flames and smoke could be seen rising from the home at 1622 Patterson Avenue SW.

Firefighters at the scene say that no one was hurt.

Although the fire is out, crews will continue working throughout the night as they continue overhauling the walls and ceiling.

Video credit: Dequan Taylor

