Criminal justice expert speaks on explosive devices sent to politicians

ROANOKE, Va.- - People are being attacked for their political beliefs according to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is saying after several prominent Democrats and Trump critics were on the receiving end of explosive devices.

Since Wednesday, someone's been mailing pipe bombs to prominent targets most recently to former Vice President Joe Biden and actor Robert De Niro.

Criminal justice expert and former police officer, Dr. Tod Burke is keeping a close eye on the explosive devices sent to several high profile Democrats and the CNN office in New York this week.

"It's too early to speculate as to the motive behind this. Is it political? Is this a mental health issue? Is this a disgruntled individual," said Burke.

Burke says forensics play a key role in identifying suspects.

"Police are going to be looking at the hairs, the fibers that may have came from individual or individuals or from the location that these bombs were made. They're going to get fingerprints, maybe some DNA," said Burke.

Similarities in how the packages are sent could provide clues and offer up hints.

"Is this someone who picked up packages like UPS or Federal Express or did they go somewhere. And it sounds like they absolutely went somewhere with this and dropped it off. So someone saw this person or persons," said Burke.

As they did to catch the persons responsible for the Boston Marathon bombings, Burke says it's important for law enforcement to develop a timeline of events.

"Surveillance cameras. They're going to want to be checking not only the post office that this individual or individuals went to. Maybe hardware stores, check neighborhoods."

Burke said scanning social media posts and previous bombing threats can also be successful in arresting whoever is responsible.



