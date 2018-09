ROANOKE, Va. - People shook it in the streets of Roanoke Friday night for the Hope Festival Block Party.

Lots of families turned out to enjoy the beautiful weather, music, food and fun. The party is free and supports the Hope Center, a community space in Northwest Roanoke.

People were encouraged to make donations and bring canned food for those in need. The Hope Festival Block Party continues through Sunday night.

