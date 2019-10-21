Cuban Island one of several restaurants participating in Williamson Road Restaurant Week

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va.- - You can travel the world on one road. Monday starts Williamson Road Restaurant Week.

A dozen restaurants are participating in the annual event. Cuban Island will serve up some tasty dishes and desserts. The owners said they look forward to this event every year.

"I have new customers that come for travel or coming here for work or something like that. But Restaurant Week, this helps for businesses on Williamson Road," Estella Gonzalez said.

This year, participants have the chance to win a $500 travel gift, courtesy of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

