Cyclocross season opener to bring hundreds from around world to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - The cyclocross season officially opens with a huge competition in Roanoke this weekend.

Local athletes got their first look at what they can expect, including a flyover ramp that's just one component of a nearly 2-mile course in Fallon Park.

Nine hundred participants from 26 states and five countries are already registered to chase a $12,650 purse in the steeplechase-like competition.

"There's a lot of parts where they're on asphalt where they may be, like, hard sprints, and then right after that, they may have to jump off their back and jump over a barrier or jump or run up a staircase or something like that, so there's tons of obstacles to watch, and it's really just, it's amazing to watch these athletes and what they're capable of," said Julia Boas, events manager for the Roanoke Outside Foundation.

Click here to learn more about GO Cross.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.