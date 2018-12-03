Daleville restaurant honoring George H.W. Bush who paid surprise visit in 2006

DALEVILLE, Va. - A Botetourt County restaurant is still honoring one of its most special guests -- former President George H.W. Bush.

In 2006, the president surprised people at Three Li'l Pigs BBQ restaurant in Daleville when he stopped in for a meal. Toward the end of a lunch rush, the president pulled up for some sandwiches, onion straws and a beer.

After his visit, the restaurant installed a plaque on his seat and after his passing, the restaurant placed flowers at that table. The owner says it was the least he could do for a man who served his country in so many ways.

"People hear service and they think what people can do for them and his time and his credo was really what can be done for society and other people. You really just don't see that much anymore," said Bill Gaul, owner of Three Li'l Pigs.

Gaul says a foggy airport in Bristol led the president to stop in at the restaurant.



