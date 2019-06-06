Data breach at two medical labs could potentially impact 20 million

ROANOKE, Va. - Two medical labs have been victims of a data breach, potentially compromising the information of 20 million customers.

Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp announced this week that they were the victims of a data breach between August 2018 and March 30, 2019, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The data breach was reportedly meant to target a third-party collection agency, American Medical Collection Agency.

Officials with the Better Business Bureau say data impacted during the breach includes patient names, dates of birth, addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, dates of service, providers and balance information.

LabCorp reportedly had the credit card or bank information of around 200,000 customers on file with AMCA, and that information may have been impacted as well. The Better Business Bureau states that LabCorp will contact those customers directly, and that the AMCA plans to offer them identity protection and credit monitoring services for two years.

It is unclear if any payment information associated with Quest was impacted.

To see tips from the Better Business Bureau on how to protect your information, visit their website.

