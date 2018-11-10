Daughters of the American Revolution honor regional veterans

ROANOKE, Va. - The Col. William Preston Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored regional veterans at Lee Plaza on Saturday.

They held a commemorative laying of the wreath ceremony, which was open to the public.

The ceremony was held to thank all military personnel who have served and are still serving in the United States military services.

Supporters all over the community gathered to pay their respects.

The Col. William Preston Chapter has nearly 80 members and is one of about 3,000 DAR chapters across the country and in numerous foreign countries.

