Debate rages over biggest piece of undeveloped land in Salem

SALEM, Va. - The Salem city council heard comments Monday night about a re-zoning request and other measures to greenlight the development of 139 new houses in the area, and not everyone is excited.

There was a large outcry of negative feedback from would-be neighbors.

The development slated for the Simms Farm property, which is the largest piece of undeveloped land left in the city.

But while others say slow down, developer Robert Fralin and his company say let's go right now.

"I guess the question for you tonight, is this the time, is this the developer?" said Fralin. "I believe it is, and I understand there will be a lot of opinions about this."

Monday's request is an exception to Salem's density rules for single-family homes and re-zoning to residential.

The developer wants to build 139 homes, and that's what concerns neighbors.

"We're not saying don't develop the property, we're just saying let's do it the right way, let's plan it, and let's fix the issues we have now, before we develop," said Eddie Hite, who opposes the development."

The company outlined its project, with homes ranging in price from 250 thousand to half a million dollars.

Traffic and storm water are the primary concerns, which the developer says are mitigated by phasing the project.

"The breakup of these areas bodes well for phased development, instead of going in and denuding or grading the entire site," said Ben Crew, project consultant.

But the company's explanations weren't enough for the neighbors, who say it's nothing but a sales pitch.

They want the city council to apply the brakes.

"Think of it as maybe the face of a beautiful woman, like Ms. Virginia for instance, and that's the land. And now place a tattoo over her face, just picture that," said Tom Fame, who opposes development. "It might be a wonderful tattoo and well planned out as the presentation shows, but it just doesn't belong there."

