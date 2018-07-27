Del. Greg Habeeb steps down, House Democrats call for special election

ROANOKE, Va. - Del. Greg Habeeb announced on Friday that he will step down from the 8th District House of Delegates seat.

According to an email sent out to his constituents and a post on Facebook, Habeeb is stepping down to focus on his family and legal career at Gentry Locke in Roanoke.

"It has been my honor to serve you, but I passionately believe in our Founders' vision of a citizen legislature where regular people step up, take their turn at bat, and then step aside to let the next person step forward. With that philosophy in mind, it is time for me to step aside and let a new person, with new passions and new ideas, step forward to serve our community," Habeeb said in his Facebook post.

The Republican from Salem joined the General Assembly in 2011, succeeding fellow Salem Republican Morgan Griffith after Griffith was elected to Congress.

Habeeb was elected four times as delegate for the 8th District and was most recently elected in November. The district includes the city of Salem, parts of Roanoke and Montgomery Counties and all of Craig County.

It is unclear of how the seat, which is up for re-election in 2019, will be filled.

House Democrats called for Speaker of the House, Kirk Cox, to call a special election to coincide with the November general election.

"I will be reviewing potential dates and making an announcement in the near future," said Cox in a press release.

