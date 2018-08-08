Democrat enters race to replace Habeeb

SALEM, Va. - A Democrat is now vying for Greg Habeeb's old seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Roanoke County Supervisor Joe McNamara, a Republican, was the first person to announce his candidacy for the 8th District Virginia House of Delegates seat. On Wednesday, Carter Turner, a Democrat, announced he is entering the ring as well.

The Salem resident served as the chair of the Roanoke County Democratic Committee and taught religious studies at Radford University for almost a decade. He is a graduate of Salem High School, Virginia Tech, and the University of Denver.

After seven years in office, Habeeb announced his resignation in July, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

The Republican-leaning district covers Salem and parts of Roanoke, Montgomery and Craig counties.

The election is set for Tuesday, November 6. With the balance of power in Richmond at stake, the campaign is likely to be contentious and voter turnout is expected to be high.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.