Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - Deputies are searching for the person responsible for removing a tombstone from Bratton's Run Cemetery.

According to the Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office a group later threw the tombstone out on the side of the road at a different place.

The incident happened in early June.

If you have any information, call the Sheriff's Office at 540-463-7328 and ask for Deputy Ryan Knick.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.