Deschutes: 'Committed as ever' to bring brewery to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Deschutes Brewery is moving forward with its plans to buy 49 acres of land at a business park off of Route 460 in Roanoke.

According to Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, the company is paying $3.2 million in cash to purchase the property.

The deal is expected to close at the end of the month.

Peter Skrbek, Deschutes Brewery chief financial officer, said the company is "as committed as ever" to the project. He said they will watch the state of the craft beer industry to evaluate their plans and timing.

Deschutes has already started to establish its presence in Roanoke by opening a brew pub downtown and throwing "street pub" block parties.

The company plans to break ground at the Roanoke Centre for Industry and Technology next year, with 2021 as the goal to begin shipping beer from the brewery.

