Deschutes Street Pub in need of volunteers

ROANOKE, Va. - It's almost time for the hugely popular Deschutes Street Pub and organizers need your help.

On July 14, the street pub returns for its third year in the Star City. Thousands attend the one-stop-shop to try beers from over 50 taps.

Officials with Roanoke Outside, which helps with the event, say with such a huge turnout expected, the pub needs all hands on deck. That's why they are calling for volunteers.

"Everybody that volunteers gets a swag package, so you're getting something just for volunteering your time and effort. But I always tell people, if you've never volunteered at an event like this, it is pretty fun," said Pete Eshelman, director of the Roanoke Outside Foundation.

This year, proceeds from the street pub will benefit the Roanoke Outside Foundation, Roanoke Parks and Recreation, Bradley Free Clinic and Spot on Kirk.

If you're interested in volunteering at the event, click here.



