Deschutes Street Pub returns in July

ROANOKE, Va. - The Deschutes Street Pub is returning to Roanoke for its third straight year.

On July 14, from 2-10 p.m., beer will be flowing and the music will be playing at Elmwood Park.

Deschutes boasts that this year's event will feature more than 50 taps in an outdoor, family-friendly atmosphere.

Admission is free, but it is $5 for a token redeemable for a 14-ounce beer.

Those planning to go to the event can save a bit of money by preordering five tokens for only $20.

This year, a portion of the proceeds from beer sales will benefit Roanoke Outside Foundation, Roanoke Parks and Recreation, Bradley Free Clinic and The Spot on Kirk.

People can also register for the VIP Lounge, which, for $50, includes two beer tokens, a Hydro Flask True Pint, rare barrel tastings, access to the VIP Lounge with private bar and access to an indoor restroom, as well as other items.

