Developer purchases property where Happy's Flea Market once stood

ROANOKE, Va. - The property where Happy's flea market stood in Roanoke was purchased by a developer this week.

The 11-acre site on Williamson Road will soon be getting a new look.

The new property owner, Jim Cherney, plans to put in a self-storage facility.

“I really look forward to the coming business startups and expanding businesses and future family that are transitioning and moving to Roanoke,” Cherney said.

In addition to building a storage facility, Cherney hopes to create an area for people to park recreational vehicles and boats.

