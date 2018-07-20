Developer submits plans to revamp old Roanoke Kmart property

ROANOKE, Va. - What used to be a Kmart in Roanoke could be given a second life.

Phoenix Partners LLC submitted a special exception application to the city of Roanoke to turn the property on Franklin Road, into an indoor climate-controlled self-storage building.

The Kmart was closed permanently in 2017.

The plan includes details to update the exterior of the building to "update the 1970's era architecture to create a modern, attractive building that will project vibrance in the immediate area."

Unlike in some self-storage areas, the users of this facility would only have access to units from inside the building, the application states

The application also states that, since self-storage has a very low-impact land use with minimal

parking requirements and traffic generation, nearly 4 acres of existing asphalt parking lot can be reclaimed on the site for future development.

A public hearing about the proposal is set for Aug. 8.

View the complete special exception application.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.