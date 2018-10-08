Developers of proposed Salem hotel to ask for extension

SALEM, Va.- - Developers for a proposed hotel in Salem will ask the city for more time to make financial arrangements.

Spartan Development LLC signed an agreement in October 2016 to build a hotel.

They said construction would start within two years, planning to build on a vacant lot next to the Salem Civic Center.

Dan Friesland, one of the developers, said they need a little more time to make sure they have financing.

They already secured a soft loan commitment. He said the hotel will be a tremendous economic impact for the city.

Developers will meet with the City Council on Monday night to discuss moving forward with the plan.

