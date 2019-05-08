Devils Backbone will bring a free music and beer festival to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - A battle of the bands is coming to downtown Roanoke this summer, thanks to Devils Backbone Brewing Company.

The Road to Hoopla will be a free concert and beer festival in Elmwood Park.

The August 3 event will feature four regional music acts that will compete for a spot to play at the brewery's fall festival, Hoopla, which is scheduled for September 27-29.

Concert-goers can vote for the Chupacabres, Morgan Wade, Tony Camm & the FUNK Allstars, or 49 Wincester.

There will be games, Hoopla ticket giveaways, food trucks, vendors, and of course, beer.

Gates will open at 3 p.m. and music will start at 3:45 p.m.

Beer proceeds will go to the Roanoke Outside Foundation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.