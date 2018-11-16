Disaster loans for Tropical Storm Michael damage being offered at SBA outreach center in Salem

SALEM, Va. - Help has arrived for people in Salem and the surrounding areas affected by Tropical Storm Michael.

Local residents and businesses can now apply for low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. This comes after Gov. Ralph Northam made a disaster declaration. The declaration covers the cities of Danville, Salem and Roanoke city and the adjacent counties of Pittsylvania, Roanoke. The storm claimed 6 lives in Virginia and caused millions of dollars in damage.

Now representatives are on hand at outreach centers if you need help rebuilding.

"When you don't know how you're going to put your life back together that's what this federal program is all about. We help you to get back on your feet," said Sandra Lawson, public affairs specialist for the SBA.

There is a Jan. 14 deadline to submit an application for a disaster loan.

You can get information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard of hearing) or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded by clicking here.

